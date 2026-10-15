SOCAR plans to resume gas purchases from Gazprom

Azerbaijan's SOCAR plans to resume purchasing Russian gas from Gazprom as part of developing bilateral energy partnership, Vice President Elshad Nasirov said at Russian Energy Week.

"We can proudly say that our cooperation with a giant like Gazprom serves as an excellent example; SOCAR is likely the only company in the world that has, at various times, purchased gas from Gazprom, supplied gas to Gazprom, and now wishes to resume purchasing gas from them once again",

Nasirov said.

Russian Energy Week is being held in Moscow with support from the Russian government and the Energy Ministry. The central theme is of the program is "From Energy Resources and Technologies to Future Prosperity".