Sadyr Japarov to begin working visit to Azerbaijan tomorrow

The President of Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow on a working visit. In Baku, the head of state will participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

On Wednesday, October 14, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit, a statement released by his press service reads.

It specifies that the purpose of the visit is to participate in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will take place on October 15.

”During the event, heads of state, governments and international organizations will discuss pressing issues related to deepening regional cooperation in connectivity, digitalization and sustainable growth,”

– the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The statement notes that following the meeting, participants would adopt a number of documents intended to promote the further development and strengthening of cooperation.