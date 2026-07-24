Saudi nuclear deal hangs on signing Abraham Accords - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ​would not go forward with a civil nuclear deal with ‌Saudi Arabia unless the Saudis agreed to a normalization in relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

"In order to do it, they have to be a member of the Abraham Accords," Trump said.

He was confident that eventually it would come together.

"At some point they'll join ...and they'll do their civil, to ⁠echo ​it, civil nuclear," Trump said.

The U.S.-Saudi agreement was signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. The agreement has been submitted to the U.S. Congress for consideration. The deal is reportedly for 30 years and is designed to open up wide opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in the Saudi nuclear energy development program.

Israel signed the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords with several Arab states in 2020-2021. In 2020, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates normalized their relations with Israel. In 2021, Sudan established diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.