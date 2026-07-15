Saudis cleared to buy US laser-guided rockets

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $2 billion deal to sell up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS II) laser guidance kits to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia wants to buy 10,000 APKWS II air-to-air guidance sections and up to 10,000 air-to-ground guidance sections. The package includes an undisclosed number of LAU-131/A seven-shot 70mm rocket pods, Mk66 rocket motors, Mk-152 high explosive warheads and proximity fuzes.

The deal does not include the rockets themselves, and the State Department notice does not say on which aircraft the Royal Saudi Air Force will carry these munitions. However, they will most likely be loaded onto the RSAF's Eurofighter Typhoon and F-15SA fighter jets.