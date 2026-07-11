Section 907 must be completely repealed - Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the complete repeal of Section 907 at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"When the Freedom Support Act was adopted in the U.S. Congress to support the newly independent countries after the collapse of the Soviet Union with financial assistance, Amendment 907 was introduced by pro-Armenian senators," Ilham Aliyev said.

He recalled that former President Joe Biden was one of them, which probably explains why Baku had so many difficulties with the Biden administration.

“First, because Azerbaijan and Armenia initiated a peace agreement in the White House in the presence of President Trump. Second, Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted all the transit restrictions to Armenia," Ilham Aliyev said.

And now, more than 40,000 tons of different cargo was transported to Armenia from Russia, from Kazakhstan, and from other destinations, he noted.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan started to supply oil products to Armenia, and it was already, as far as he remembered, more than 10,000 tons.