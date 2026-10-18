Sergey Lavrov paying working visit to Tehran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Tehran to discuss de-escalation steps in the Persian Gulf region with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and meet with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During his meetings in Iran, Lavrov will also devote significant attention to practical steps aimed at strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, RIA Novosti reported.

The top diplomat will likely also brief the Iranian side on the key outcomes of his participation in the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Manama, which was the first stop on his Middle East tour.