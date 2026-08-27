Seven oil fields discovered in Russia since start of year

Seven new oil and gas fields have been discovered in Russia since the beginning of the year, including one large deposit, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov announced.

"One of them is a large one – the N.I. Grigoriev gas condensate field in the Yamalo‑Nenets Autonomous Okrug, with reserves of 50.2 billion cubic metres of gas",

Kozlov said.

The Pugachevskoye oil and gas condensate field was discovered in the Orenburg Region, while other finds were made in the Volga, Southern, and North Caucasus federal districts.