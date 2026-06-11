Significant earthquake hits Azerbaijan

A significant earthquake struck northwestern Azerbaijan today. Residents of several districts felt tremors during the day on June 12.

An earthquake hit Azerbaijan, the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Survey Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported on Friday afternoon.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in northwestern Azerbaijan in the Gabala district.

The tremors were felt in several districts of the country, including the Aghdam, Shamkir, Goygol, and Guba districts.