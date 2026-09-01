Siluanov assesses outcomes of Bessent meeting

The Russian and U.S. finance ministries see a basis for further developing bilateral relations, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Vesti.

The minister noted that he met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the first time on the sidelines of the G20.

"We agreed that there is a basis for developing our financial relations. Clearly, this is not easy right now, given that there are certain tensions between our countries. As geopolitical tensions are resolved, I am confident that we will also develop our financial ties," Siluanov said.

According to the Russian minister, economic ties between Russia and the U.S. could help resolve political issues, and the two countries should continue their dialogue.

Bessent and Siluanov met on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors held in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 31 and September 1.