Pashinyan makes official visit to Warsaw

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Warsaw to begin an official two-day visit to Poland, the Armenian government's press service reported.

According to the official schedule, Pashinyan will hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, followed by joint statements from the two heads of government.

Armenia's Prime Minister is also set to meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Speaker of the Sejm, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, NEWS.am reports.

In addition to high-level political meetings, Pashinyan will visit the Polish Institute of International Relations to engage with representatives of local think tanks.