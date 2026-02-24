Azerbaijan and Israel discuss strengthening agricultural ties

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with Israeli Ambassador Ronen Krausz to discuss bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, Baku intends to utilize Israeli expertise in irrigation technologies. The two sides also discussed exchanging experience in livestock farming and seed production.

Officials from both countries emphasized their commitment to deepening collaboration across various agricultural sectors.

The meeting follows recent discussions between Azerbaijani and Israeli representatives on cooperation in shipping, where the parties agreed to collaborate on personnel training.