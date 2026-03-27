Vestnik Kavkaza

Sochi's deputy mayor arrested in abuse of authority case

Sochi's deputy mayor arrested in abuse of authority case
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Yevgeny Gorobets, the resort town's deputy mayor, was arrested in Sochi as a pretrial detention measure in a criminal case involving abuse of authority.

On Saturday, the Central District Court of Sochi ordered the arrest of Yevgeny Gorobets, deputy head of the resort town administration, who is accused of abuse of authority, a statement from the unified press service of the Krasnodar Krai courts reads.

"The Central District Court of Sochi has considered the investigator's motion to remand Yevgeny Gorobets in custody,”

– the unified press service informed.

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