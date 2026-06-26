Tbilisi and Astana sign strategic partnership agreement

Georgia and Kazakhstan have signed a strategic partnership agreement, Georgia's government press service announced.

The document was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

"A joint declaration, according to which the relations between the two countries are moving to the level of strategic partnership, was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev",

the Georgian government said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place during Kobakhidze's official visit to Kazakhstan's capital.

The two governments also signed memorandums of cooperation in culture, information technology, and tourism.

In addition, President Tokayev awarded Prime Minister Kobakhidze the Order of Friendship (Dostyq), 1st Class, the Georgian government reported.