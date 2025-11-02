Tbilisi questions Brussels' ability to assess Georgia's progress toward EU membership

EU authorities are unlikely to adequately assess the steps Georgia has taken toward European integration since last year, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili suggested.

Bochorishvili made this statement ahead of the European Commission's release of a detailed enlargement report, which is expected to summarize Georgia's developments over the past year in the loght of the country's aspirations for EU membership.

The diplomat noted that Brussels' statements on Georgia have recently become increasingly biased rather than objective.

"It's unlikely that the upcoming report will be positive for Georgia or reflect the significant progress the country has made."

Maka Bochorishvili said.

The minister clarified that Georgia's real achievements are reflected in international rankings, economic growth, and development indicators.

"We'll see how these achievements are reflected in the EU report."

Bochorishvili said.