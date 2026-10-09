Tokayev appoints new commander of Kazakh Special Operations Forces

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed an order appointing Sayat Isanov as the new commander of the republic’s Special Operations Forces, the Kazakh leader’s press service said.

"By order of the head of state, Sayat Serikazyuly Isanov has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

Following a tragedy during drills in the Caspian Sea on September 24 that claimed the lives of 14 servicemen, Tokayev ordered a comprehensive review of the Defense Ministry’s operations. He dismissed Dauren Kosanov as defense minister and appointed Aidos Myrzakhmetov, who had previously commanded the Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces, to the post.