Toll for ships passing through Bosphorus and Dardanelles increased to 67 dollars per ton

Türkiye has increased the transit fee for international vessels through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits by 15%. The new tariff is reportedly $6.7 per ton, according to Report.

According to Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, this is the third increase in transit fees in the last four years. The previous tariff increase allowed Ankara to receive an additional $31 million, bringing annual revenue from fees to $254 million.

From 1983 to 2022, the cost of transit through the straits remained unchanged at $0.8 per ton. In 2022, Türkiye increased the tariff fivefold, to $4.08 per ton. In 2023, the tariff rose to $4.42, in 2025 to $5.83, and now stands at $6.7 per ton.

The Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits are strategically important maritime arteries connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean Sea via the Sea of ​​Marmara. Approximately 40,000 ships pass through them annually. In accordance with the 1936 Montreux Convention, Türkiye has the right to levy tolls on commercial vessels and restrict the passage of warships in emergency situations.