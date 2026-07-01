Trump: US gets no benefit from NATO spending

US President Donald Trump has said Washington receives no benefit from its spending on NATO.

He posted a corresponding message on his Truth Social account.

According to Trump, the US is spending too much to support NATO.

"The United States spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing",

Donald Trump said.

The US President also cited statistics showing the US spent $999 billion on NATO between 2014 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Trump noted that other member countries spent far less: the UK $90.5 billion, France $66.5 billion, Italy $48.8 billion, and Poland $44.3 billion.

Trump called the disparity outrageous.

The NATO summit is set to take place in Ankara on July 7–8. Trump has previously criticized several European allies for their stance during the US-Israeli war with Iran.