Trump and Erdogan discuss Ukraine settlement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments in a phone call Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan told Trump that the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance was "closely" monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen, a directorate statement said.

According to him, Türkiye is seeking a diplomatic solution to developments in Strait of Hormuz and Yemen.

The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Washington and expanding cooperation across all fields.

"Erdogan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to support efforts to revive diplomatic negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and bring an end to the conflict," the directorate said.

During the conversation, Trump congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish nation on Republic Day. The U.S. president also wished Türkiye success in hosting the Organization of Turkic States summit, according to the directorate.