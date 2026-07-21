Trump approves nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that could potentially provide the kingdom with uranium enrichment capability for its civilian nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials.

The new deal, which would last 30 years, is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars. It is designed to give American companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure while shutting out other foreign competitors.

The deal could allow for the building of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia following a joint U.S.-Saudi study.

But the deal, which is expected to be submitted to Congress for review, could face headwinds among lawmakers. The agreement is not expected to include the IAEA’s Additional Protocol, which would allow for more monitoring, inspections and verification.