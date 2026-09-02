Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump comments on prospects of meeting with Putin

Trump comments on prospects of meeting with Putin
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place when a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine will be ready.

"I want to do it when we're ready to do a peace deal...I could do it immediately. I want to do it when that conflict is ending, and I think we will," Trump said.

He noted the U.S. wants to have good relations with Russia and Ukraine, with everybody.

"Be great for business. Russia's got great land and very valuable land. A lot of good things happening," Trump said.

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