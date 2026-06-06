Trump demands Israel and Iran immediately stop shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump called for a halt in tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and Israel after the two countries’ attacks threatened his fragile attempts at diplomacy.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting’," Trump wrote on Truth Social early Monday.

Trump’s remarks came after Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday night for the first time since the U.S.-backed ceasefire took effect in April. Tehran said the attack was retaliation for Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon earlier that day.

Although Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to reciprocate, Israel responded with strikes of its own during the early hours of Monday morning, ignoring Trump’s calls for restraint.