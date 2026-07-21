Trump may impose new tariffs on 60 countries - report

U.S. President Donald Trump could impose new tariffs on some countries as early as this week, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

U.S. officials have prepared options allowing Trump to introduce new tariffs on goods from dozens of countries as the 10% tariffs previously imposed by the president are set to expire this week, according to sources. The new tariffs could range from 10% to 12.5% and affect 60 nations.

The restrictions will be based on findings of an investigation into the alleged use of forced labor by these countries, the publication said. The investigation launched by the U.S. in March of this year is being conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

According to sources who spoke to the newspaper, the American leader’s inner circle is urging him to maintain stable relations with trade partners within the framework of agreements on reduction of tariffs concluded in 2025.