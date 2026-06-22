Trump promises to resolve Israel's troop withdrawal dispute with Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that he can resolve the dispute over Israel’s refusal to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon.

"I’m a problem solver. I get problem solved real fast, including with Bibi, (TASS - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)" Donald Trump said.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel does not intend to withdraw its troops from Lebanese territory at this time. He noted the Israeli government has given the Israel Defense Forces total freedom of action in Lebanon "to thwart any direct or developing threat". The PM once again emphasized that Israel is not planning to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon.