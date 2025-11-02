Trump says his meeting with Xi Jinping to ensure eternal peace

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was successful for both countries and will ensure eternal peace.

According to the U.S. leader, the meeting "was a great one for both of our countries."

"This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success," Trump said.

He referred to these consultations as a "G2 meeting," similar to the G7 or G20.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Trump took place on October 30 in Busan, South Korea. It lasted one hour and 40 minutes. At the beginning of the consultations, Xi Jinping called for the steady development of bilateral relations. He also noted that negotiators from China and the U.S. had reached a basic consensus on resolving key trade and economic disputes. For his part, Trump called the meeting "amazing" after it ended.