Lebanon committed to its agreements with Israel, Joseph Aoun says

Joseph Aoun met with Donald Trump in the United States. The Lebanese President expressed his commitment to the agreements with Israel.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with US President Donald Trump. Aoun reaffirmed Beirut's intention to end the confrontation with Tel Aviv.

"We are committed to the framework agreement [with Israel] signed in Washington, the ultimate goal of which is to permanently end the hostility between Lebanon and Israel,”

– Joseph Aoun said.

Aoun expressed gratitude to Trump, citing historic achievements that will help stabilize the situation in the region and the country.