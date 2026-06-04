Trump's meeting with Khamenei now impossible - Iran

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is now impossible, military adviser to the supreme leader Mohsen Rezaee said in an interview with CNN when asked about a potential meeting between Trump and Khamenei.

"This will not happen, right now we are in the first stage of negotiations and Mr. Trump has brought the negotiations to a standstill. This will not happen," Rezaee said.

Earlier, Trump said he would be "honored" to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.