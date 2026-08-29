Türkiye celebrates Victory Day

Today marks the 104th anniversary of Türkiye's victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar, a key event in the country's War of Independence (1919‑1922).

On August 30, 1922, Turkish troops under the command of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk won the Battle of Dumlupınar, putting an end to plans by the victorious World War I powers to divide the Ottoman Empire. This victory became a turning point in Türkiye's liberation struggle.

Victory Day was first celebrated in Türkiye in 1923 and has been officially recognised since 1926. August 30 is also observed as Armed Forces Day in Türkiye.

Today, numerous marches, gatherings, concerts, and other events are being held across the country to mark the occasion.

Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to Türkiye on Victory Day. In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasised that the victory in Dumlupınar was achieved thanks to the unwavering will and heroism of the Turkish people.

"We sincerely congratulate the fraternal people and state of Türkiye on the occasion of August 30 – Victory Day. We commemorate with deep respect the dear memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Türkiye, and we proudly celebrate the historical victory won by the unbreakable will, determination, and heroism of our fraternal people. Happy Victory Day!"

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.