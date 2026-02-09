Türkiye may join nuclear arms race

Turkey would consider joining a regional nuclear arms race over concerns about Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Ankara does not wish to disrupt the tenuous balance of power in the region, which could trigger nuclear competition, he said. But “we may inevitably have to join the same race,” Fidan added, in response to whether Turkey would see Iran’s development of nuclear weapons as a threat.

The development of nuclear weapons would “need to be considered within the bigger picture,” Fidan said, calling it a “high-level strategic issue.”

Turkey has no nuclear arms program and is party to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. It is currently building the first of three nuclear power plants for energy generation.