Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye plans to join Single Euro Payments Area

Türkiye plans to join Single Euro Payments Area
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara intends to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). Ankara has submitted a formal request to the European Payments Council.

"The parties agreed that Türkiye's potential participation in SEPA would enable faster, more secure, and more cost-effective cross-border payments, facilitating trade and investment between Türkiye and EU",

the document reads.

The agreement would mark a step toward deeper European integration. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had previously voiced Ankara's interest in a European future, expressing hope for an objective approach from EU leaders on the matter.

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