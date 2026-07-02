Türkiye plans to join Single Euro Payments Area

Ankara intends to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). Ankara has submitted a formal request to the European Payments Council.

"The parties agreed that Türkiye's potential participation in SEPA would enable faster, more secure, and more cost-effective cross-border payments, facilitating trade and investment between Türkiye and EU",

the document reads.

The agreement would mark a step toward deeper European integration. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had previously voiced Ankara's interest in a European future, expressing hope for an objective approach from EU leaders on the matter.