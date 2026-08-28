Türkiye works on new grain deal with Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye is seeking a way to overcome the blockade of maritime grain exports from Russia and Ukraine by proposing that the two countries negotiate a new grain deal and establish a route for the safe transportation of grain from the Black Sea.

According to Turkish Ekonomim, Turkish Ministry of Transport, with the support of the country’s foreign policy authorities, is actively working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to organize a new maritime corridor for exporting grain from the Black Sea to international markets.

According to the publication, the Turkish initiative is driven by two main motives: protecting against rising food-price inflation caused by the suspension of grain exports from the Black Sea, and ensuring the safety of Turkish commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea region.

Officials and diplomats who spoke to Ekonomim noted that the initiative will require highly delicate negotiations with the parties involved in the Ukraine conflict.

“Türkiye is maintaining ongoing and accelerated diplomatic contacts with Moscow and Kiev on the issue of opening a new grain corridor. If the parties reach a consensus on establishing a new mechanism to ensure the safety of navigation, this will protect the Turkish merchant fleet in the Black Sea and help curb the rise in food prices worldwide,”

-Ekonomim’s sources said.