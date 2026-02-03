Turkey ready to serve as mediator between US and Iran - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to act as a mediator in settling disputes between Iran and the United States and will continue relevant contacts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Let me reassure you that we are ready to serve as a mediator between Iran and the United States to ease tensions and resolve problems. We will continue our contacts on this track," Erdogan said.

He stressed that Turkey has come out in opposition of any military steps against Iran on all platforms.

Touching on diplomatic efforts, Erdogan noted that Turkey coordinates its actions with its partners in the region.