Turkish Foreign Ministry assesses state of contacts with Armenia

Türkiye continue the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

According to Ekinci, recent high-level visits between the two countries have significantly strengthened dialogue.

"We have taken concrete steps in transport, energy, and culture, as well as toward the resumption of direct trade",

Ekinci said.

Deputy Foreign Minister added that these developments allow for an optimistic outlook for the entire region.

A day earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the border with Türkiye could open in the near future.