Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes peaceful completion of parliamentary elections in Armenia

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 7, the press service of Armenia's Foreign Ministry reported.

"We welcome that the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on 7 June 2026 were concluded in a peaceful and calm atmosphere",

the Turkish ministry said.

It expressed hope that the election results will benefit the people of Armenia.

The ministry also expressed hope that the post-election period would create the necessary conditions for Baku and Yerevan to conclude a final peace agreement.

"Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and prosperity, as it has done to date, based on the common interests of the countries of the region",

the statement reads.