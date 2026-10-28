Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish investors ready to take stake in Akkuyu NPP - Putin

Turkish investors ready to take stake in Akkuyu NPP - Putin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Turkish investors were ready to ​acquire a stake in the Akkuyu nuclear ‌power plant, which is being developed by Russia's Rosatom in Turkey.

"We are building, operating ​and owning the plant. Some Turkish companies ... are ​ready to acquire a stake. We would ⁠welcome that," Putin said.

He put the project's value ​at about $25 billion.

The Akkuyu ​project is ​financed by ⁠Russia. Rosatom, its sole owner, can sell a stake of up to 49% ​to a partner to share the ​investment burden.

In April, ⁠Rosatom said it had started new talks with Turkish companies on joint ownership of Akkuyu after ⁠the ​Iran war spurred interest in such ​assets. Earlier in October, Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's chief, said the talks ​were making progress.

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