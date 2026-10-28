Turkish investors ready to take stake in Akkuyu NPP - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Turkish investors were ready to acquire a stake in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being developed by Russia's Rosatom in Turkey.
"We are building, operating and owning the plant. Some Turkish companies ... are ready to acquire a stake. We would welcome that," Putin said.
He put the project's value at about $25 billion.
The Akkuyu project is financed by Russia. Rosatom, its sole owner, can sell a stake of up to 49% to a partner to share the investment burden.
In April, Rosatom said it had started new talks with Turkish companies on joint ownership of Akkuyu after the Iran war spurred interest in such assets. Earlier in October, Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's chief, said the talks were making progress.