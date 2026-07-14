Vestnik Kavkaza

UK Foreign Office summons Iran's Charge d'Affaires

UK Foreign Office summons Iran's Charge d'Affaires
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Britain summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London over what the UK government said was ​Iran's role in directing proxy groups to carry ‌out attacks across Europe in recent months.

Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar was summoned to the foreign ministry over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ​Quds Force allegedly directing a group to carry ​out attacks across Europe between March and May, ⁠the British Foreign Ministry said on ​Tuesday.

It identified the proxy group as the Islamic Movement of ​the Companions of the Right. Calling the activity "completely unacceptable," the foreign ministry said, "Despite repeated warnings, Iran’s intelligence services have not ceased in ​their hostile activity. Instead, Iran has sought to intensify ​its malign behaviour."

Britain on Monday designated the IRGC and a linked ​group as ​a security ⁠threat under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as ​surveillance and sabotage.

Tehran on Tuesday condemned the decision, ​saying ⁠the IRGC was an official part of Iran's armed forces and accusing Britain of violating international law by targeting a ⁠state ​institution.

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