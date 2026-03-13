Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Interim Force attacked in southern Lebanon

Военный Азербайджана
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a UN peacekeeper position in southern Lebanon came under fire, one peacekeeper was wounded. The mission leadership is currently conducting an investigation.

Today, a UN Interim Force (UNIFIL) position was attacked by unknown assailants in southern Lebanon. One service member was wounded in the attack, peacekeeping mission spokesperson Kandice Ardiel informed.

"Last night, one of our facilities near Mays al-Jabal was damaged, presumably by heavy machine gun fire, which caused a fire,”

- Kandice Ardiel reported.

Fortunately, the peacekeeper's wound is minor; he was injured while running for cover.

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