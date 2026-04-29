Azeri Light crude oil surpasses 120 dollars per barrel

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has increased by $6.43, or 5.55%, from the previous level, coming in at $122.32 per barrel, media reported.

The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

Brent crude oil jumped by over 7% during early trading on Thursday, touching $126 per barrel, the highest intraday level since 2022.

The U.S. benchmark crude, WTI, also rose more than 3% and hit over $110 per barrel.

Later, prices have corrected slightly with the front month contract for Brent trading at around $122 per barrel and WTI at roughly $108.5.