Israel sanctions fundraising efforts for Gaza flotilla mission

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced sanctions targeting the fundraising efforts behind a pro-Palestinian flotilla set to sail toward the Gaza Strip in an attempt to challenge Israel’s naval blockade.

The mission, organized under the name Global Sumud Flotilla, involved around 100 vessels and approximately 1,000 participants from multiple countries, including Türkiye, Spain and Italy. The boats are anticipated to approach Gaza’s coastline over the weekend.

In a statement, Katz said sanctions was imposed on a crowdfunding campaign linked to the initiative, alleging that it is organized by Hamas in coordination with other international groups under the cover of humanitarian aid.

“The imposition of sanctions on the crowdfunding campaign is a significant step in disrupting the flotilla’s funding channels,” Katz said.

According to the minister, the move is also intended to discourage potential donors.