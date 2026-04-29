Grossi discusses uranium export from Iran with Russia - report

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been holding talks with Russia and other countries on the possibility of removing enriched uranium from Iran, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the report, Grossi noted that this is a complex operation requiring political approval, but he did not reveal any further details.

"What’s going to be important is that that material leaves Iran," the IAEA chief said, adding that the material could be mixed with other materials to reduce its enrichment level.