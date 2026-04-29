Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump discusses consequences of Iran war with oil executives

Trump discusses consequences of Iran war with oil executives
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump and his ​top officials met with ‌oil and gas executives including Chevron CEO Mike ​Wirth at the ​White House on Tuesday to ⁠discuss the energy ​fallout of the Iran war ​and other topics, Axios reported.

White House chief of ​staff Susie Wiles, ​Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and ‌envoys ⁠Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were present, and topics for the ​meeting included ​domestic ⁠production, progress in Venezuela, oil ​futures, natural gas and ​shipping.

In addition to addressing the potential for a prolonged U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the officials and executives addressed domestic energy production, "progress in Venezuela, oil futures, natural gas, and shipping," the White House official said.

505 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.