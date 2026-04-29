Trump discusses consequences of Iran war with oil executives

U.S. President Donald Trump and his ​top officials met with ‌oil and gas executives including Chevron CEO Mike ​Wirth at the ​White House on Tuesday to ⁠discuss the energy ​fallout of the Iran war ​and other topics, Axios reported.

White House chief of ​staff Susie Wiles, ​Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and ‌envoys ⁠Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were present, and topics for the ​meeting included ​domestic ⁠production, progress in Venezuela, oil ​futures, natural gas and ​shipping.

In addition to addressing the potential for a prolonged U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the officials and executives addressed domestic energy production, "progress in Venezuela, oil futures, natural gas, and shipping," the White House official said.