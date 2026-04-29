Trump to discuss preparations for new strike on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump will receive a briefing on Thursday from the leader of the U.S. Central Command, ​Brad Cooper, on new plans for potential military action against Iran, Axios reported, citing unidentified sources.

It was noted that CENTCOM has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of ​strikes on Iran, likely including infrastructure targets.

The U.S. President said the decision on whether to launch new strikes against Iran depends on how negotiations between Washington and Tehran proceed.

"I don’t know, it depends. We're having talks with them now," he answered a question on whether the US may renew its attacks on Iran.

"They have come a long way. The question is whether or not they're going to go far enough. So at this moment, there will never be a deal unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons," Trump said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the U.S., Israel and countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran.