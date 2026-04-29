Russian FM to hold talks in Kazakhstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Astana on Wednesday, will meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meetings will be focused on strengthening bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, including in light of upcoming high-level contacts.

She informed that the sides will discuss bilateral agenda issues, namely strengthening ties in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within common integration platforms, primarily the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Apart from that, the ministers will exchange views on the regional agenda and coordinate positions on the most pressing international issues.