US prepares plan for short, powerful wave of strikes against Iran - report

The United States has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes against Iran in hopes of breaking out of the deadlock in negotiations, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Washington has effectively rejected Tehran’s proposed three-stage plan, under which Iran is ready to negotiate with the U.S.

"Trump is rejecting an Iranian proposal to first open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the [maritime] blockade, while postponing nuclear talks to a later stage," the report reads.

The news outelt’s sources also noted that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan for a "short and powerful" wave of strikes against Iran, including civilian infrastructure targets.

After the strikes, the U.S. hopes to "press" the Iranian leadership "to come back to the negotiating table and show more flexibility."