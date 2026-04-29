Trump urges Netanyahu to only carry out 'surgical' strikes in Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should only take "surgical" military action in Lebanon and avoid a full resumption of the war, Axios reported.

"I told Netanyahu he has got to do it more surgically. Not knock down buildings. He can't do it. It is too terrible and makes Israel look bad," Trump said.

A ceasefire that began on April 17 and was later extended until May 17 continues to be violated, with Israel carrying out strikes that have caused casualties and widespread destruction of homes in dozens of villages in southern Lebanon.