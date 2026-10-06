UN calls on Israel and Hamas to fully observe truce

UN Under‑Secretary‑General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher has called on Israel and Hamas to fully observe the Gaza ceasefire and remove obstacles to aid delivery.

According to Fletcher, attacks by Palestinian groups three years ago killed civilians and took hostages, while the ensuing Israeli offensive caused mass casualties and displacement in Gaza.

"A year after the ceasefire was announced, people are still dying and being forced to flee their homes, while families are spending their fourth winter in tents and makeshift shelters",

Fletcher said.

Israel launched its operation in response to the October 7, 2023 attack, and the parties reached a truce in October 2025. However, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from half of the enclave remains blocked by the demand for Hamas's complete disarmament.