US-Iran meeting in Doha to take place - Trump

According to US President Donald Trump, Iran requested a meeting. It will take place on Tuesday in Doha.

"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha",

Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied reports of planned consultations in Qatar. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is part of the team handling the implementation of the memorandum with the US, said the information about talks in Doha had not been confirmed.

Reuters, citing a US official, reported that the agenda for the technical talks would include discussion of all provisions of the memorandum.

Axios previously said the two sides had agreed to a mutual ceasefire and intended to address the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.