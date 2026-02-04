US begins work on organizing TRIPP construction

A team of experts from the AECOM U.S. engineering and consulting firm has visited Armenia to begin site surveys for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia reported.

AECOM representatives were delegated to the country by the U.S. State Department's Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership Fund.

The work will include a feasibility study and the development of proposals for the construction of a railway and other infrastructure that will facilitate long-term economic growth in Armenia, improve transport accessibility, and regional integration, according to the statement.

As previously reported, Armenia and the United States have agreed to establish a joint venture to develop transport routes in Armenia as part of the TRIPP project.