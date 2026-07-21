US completes latest wave of strikes against Iran

The United States military has completed the delivery of another series of strikes against Iran, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran. CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure," the command said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington has no intention of ending its military operation against Iran any time soon.