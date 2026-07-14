US completes seven-hour wave of strikes against Iran

The U.S. military has completed another series of strikes on Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

U.S. Central Command hit dozens of Iranian targets during the latest overnight airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, as it reimposes a naval blockade on Iran.

"The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed an additional round of strikes against Iran at 10 p.m. ET (2:00 a.m. GMT), July 14, hitting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas," the statement reads.

"U.S. fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave," CENTCOM added.