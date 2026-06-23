US eases restrictions on Iran's World Cup team

The United States eased restrictions ​on the Iran squad's travel arrangements at the World Cup, allowing them to travel two days before their next match, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

The Iranian team were previously only allowed ​to enter the U.S. a day before a match, a ​move that led the coach to say Iran were "the ⁠most oppressed team in the whole World Cup."

"For the Iranian ​team’s third match in Seattle on June 26, the team ​has been permitted to come into the U.S. two days before the matchю The Iran team will still be required to leave ​the day the match ends. The overall security measures and ​protocol are the same. We remain committed to providing the safest tournament possible ‌for ⁠players, staff, and fans alik," a DHS spokesperson said.

Iran expressed intent last week to lodge a complaint with soccer's world governing body FIFA over the ​travel restrictions the ​team have ⁠been facing, commuting from their tournament base in Tijuana, Mexico, the day ahead of their games ​in the U.S. The restrictions come amid ​high tensions ⁠between Washington and Tehran following a nearly four-month war.